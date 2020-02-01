Telangana can conduct tests for Coronavirus, results in 6 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The necessary medical equipment required for testing the Novel Coronavirus (nCov) cases in the State reached the ICMR lab set up in Gandhi Hospital on Friday, making it capable for testing for the deadly virus which has killed over 200 in China. The officials noted that a sufficient number of ‘reagents’ had been received from National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, which would be used to detect the virus in the sample. These reagents are different chemical substances and gels which will be added in various predetermined proportions to check for the virus in the sample.

The ICMR lab that was set up in

Gandhi Hospital on Friday

“We have been given a string of guidelines by the NIV team in Pune, which are updated to us in real time. They have given us a dedicated courier person as well to collect various samples and bring it here. Once we receive them, the test is done in a three-step process which can tell the results in under six hours,” noted Dr Nagamani K, HOD of the Microbiology and Virology Department overseeing the testing process at Gandhi Hospital. Speaking to Express, she further explained that to ensure that the testing in the lab is as per standards, they would do trial runs.

The NIV has sent in some control gel samples, which will be used as reference in the analysis of samples. “Our first run will be a trial and is yet to happen. The sample collected will be put through a series of tests which will give a result in around 5-6 hours. Once the NIV accepts this, full fledged testing will begin,” she added. “We are taking all necessary precautions. The team will be given their own personal protective equipment likes gowns, N95 masks, and gloves for safety,” added Nagamani.

Plea to halt breathalyzer tests

Hyderabad: Keeping in mind the Coronavirus scare, citizens have requested Hyderabad police to stop breathalyzer tests in the city. Some posts regarding the same have been doing the rounds on social media. However, police officials stated that they have not received any formal complaints. They also clarified that they will frequently the change pipes for the tests to prevent the spread of any viruses