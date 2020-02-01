Woman hangs self due to dowry harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman, who got married recently, committed suicide allegedly due to dowry harassment at Vanasthalipuram on Friday. She hanged herself from the ceiling of her house at Sreenivasapuram Colony.The deceased Pallavi was married to Somavarapu Santhosh, 30, around two months ago. According to police, Pallavi’s in-laws have been harassing her ever since she got married to their son Santhosh.

When the victim’s husband was away at work, her mother-in-law Vijaya Laxmi and father-in-law Srihari used to mentally harass her. On Friday morning, when Pallavi’s husband and in-laws were out, she hanged herself using her saree from the ceiling fan. “She might have taken the extreme step as she was unable to bear the harassment,” said A Venkataiah, Inspector.