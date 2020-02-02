GHMC demolishes illegal layout in Begumpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished an unauthorised development at Brahmanwadi in Begumpet by M/s Pride India Developers.

The firm was laying a road and developing a layout in the area (Survey No. 194/8/1) near the FTL of Hussainsagar without permission from the GHMC.

Earlier too, it had demolished an unauthorised development by the same developer and issued a notice cautioning the public against buying plots.

A letter was sent to the Registration Department not to issue any registrations. GHMC field staff, removed the boundary stones and compound wall structures.