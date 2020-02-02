Harassed for dowry, woman commits suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dejected over harassment by her husband, a 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Y Lavanya, a homemaker, and mother of two children. According to police, her husband Jagadeesh Rao used to torture her for additional dowry.

Unable to bear the torture Lavanya consumed pesticide on Friday evening. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday.