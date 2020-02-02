Hyderabad traffic cops must teach kids road safety: State health minister

Home Cities Hyderabad

Underscoring the role of traffic police in preventing road accidents, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday said the city traffic police have to educate children on road safety.

Published: 02nd February 2020

Students of Ravindra Bharathi Public School participate in an oath-taking ceremony during the launch of Road Safety Clubs by the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Saturday.

Students of Ravindra Bharathi Public School participate in an oath-taking ceremony during the launch of Road Safety Clubs by the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Saturday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

Taking part in the launch of Road Safety Clubs in schools by the Hyderabad Traffic Police at Ravindra Bharathi here, the Minister said the traffic police along with other stakeholders — GHMC and R&B Department — should identify black spots on all roads and take corrective measures to make road travel safe for citizens. 

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Police Commissioner, Traffic, Anil Kumar said Road Safety Clubs were formed in Tamil Nadu where road accidents came down to 40 per cent in the State after creating awareness among citizens on road safety. 

“The formation of Road Safety Clubs in Hyderabad is a first step towards reducing road accidents and these clubs will be formed in all schools across the State soon,” said Anil Kumar. 

He added that such clubs in schools would help children understand the importance of road safety as well as inculcate road discipline in them from an early age.

The Minister requested parents, school managements and students to be the members of these clubs. As part of the initiative, as many as 3,000 schools in Hyderabad and 10 lakh students would be educated on road safety and traffic rules. 

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said every generation has the responsibility of making the society better when compared to its previous generation. 

And in this direction, the Road Safety Club was one of the major aspects to make road commute safe.

