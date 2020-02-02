Nine arrested for creating fake documents in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine persons were arrested by Keesara police on Saturday for allegedly creating fake documents to encroach a land parcel near Nagaram village.

According to the police, J Krishna Mohan Reddy lodged a complaint stating that he owns the land for the past 20 years.

However, one Jillelamudi Koteshwar Rao approached him recently and showed him documents claiming ownership of the land. After finding the documents to be fake, he filed the police complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, read with 34 of the IPC.