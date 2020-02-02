Pedestrian priority: A long walk to achieving better footpaths in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pushing for the concept ‘Right to Walk’, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said as people were growing health-conscious, there should be enough footpath space for them to walk small distances every day.

Directing the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to create more footpaths in the city, he said development should be in tune with people’s aspirations and the facilities that would be created by the government should echo with their needs.

At a review meeting on the work taken up by the GHMC at Buddha Bhavan on Saturday, the Minister underscored the need for developing more parks, playgrounds, foot-over bridges and link roads as well as increasing the number of public toilets in all the GHMC zones. He also pointed out that a city must have sufficient green cover to keep pollution levels under control.

“It is the responsibility of zonal commissioners to initiate development work and beautify their respective zones,” KTR said. On the occasion, he asked the officials to submit a detailed report on the work on parks, CCTV cameras being installed at all public places and the construction of public toilets in the city. He directed them to prevent accidents at school zones by providing grills on footpaths.

Assuring the officials of allocating more funds for increasing greenery in the city, he asked them to plant saplings under flyovers. The Minister also directed them hold meetings with architects to beautify junctions and other public places with the help of corporate entities under corporate social responsibility (CSR) as well as citizens. KTR asked the GHMC to submit a feasibility report on providing public toilets at all the parks in the city, while also creating cycling tracks and playgrounds in each zone.Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud, GHMC Mayor B Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials were present at the meeting.