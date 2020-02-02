Home Cities Hyderabad

Stand up for your consumer rights

However, due to the lack of guidance and proper infrastructure at the consumer fora, many fail to file a complaint. 

Image for representation.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Have you been sold a faulty appliance, cheated by a travel or insurance agent or have even received poor medical treatment? If yes, then you have the right to drag your dubious service provider or any registered brand to the consumer forum. 

According to activists, we have almost a three-decade-old Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Despite this, only few consumers know about their rights and have approached the redressal body even once.

How to file a complaint Cosumers can call on the toll-free helpline provided on the government-run portals — Consumer Online Resource and Empowerment Centre (core.nic.in) or the State Consumer Helpline Knowledge Resource Management Portal (consumeradvice.in) — to file a complaint.

Then, one can fight the case in the forum. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to hire a lawyer to fight a case. As per the Sub-Section (4) of the rules,   a consumer can fight the case online.

The Telangana government in 2014 came up with a pilot project, the Telangana State Consumer Information, and Redressal Centre (TSCIRC), under which consumers can get their grievances settled outside the court.  

To do so, a consumer can visit the TSCIRC at Errum Manzil to file a complaint or can get it registered through the toll-free number — 1800-425-00333.

After the consumer submits proof of an organisation violating their rights, the TSCIRC would try to get the grievances solved between the two parties through a counselling session.

Based on the result, the organisation would either pay compensation or replace the product. However, if the consumer is not satisfied, then he/she can fight the case in the district forum.

Speaking to Express, Akshay Kumar, a consumer rights activist, said, “Though we have such a good system in place, not many get their grievances redressed, as they do not know about the Act. However, the number of complaints are increasing as per the response that I received by an RTI.”

Consumer rights
India Matters
