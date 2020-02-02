Home Cities Hyderabad

Three more suspected nCoV cases in Hyderabad

A total of 18 people have been tested for Coronavirus in the State till date, 11 of whom have tested negative, and results are awaited for the rest of the people.

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more people suspected of Coronavirus were admitted to Fever Hospital on Saturday.  

According to a source, “Approval from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, has not been received yet for the sample test results that were sent on Friday. This means the cycle of standardisation has not been completed. The testing will be started at Gandhi Hospital’s ICMR lab in all possibility on Monday.” 

The State has recently planned to set up 300 isolation beds across four government hospitals  - Gandhi Hospital, Chest Hospital, Fever Hospital and SD Eye Hospital - for keeping suspected Coronavirus patients under observation. 

Additionally, all the patients whose samples have been sent for testing are being kept under observation in their respective homes, wherein IDSP teams are checking their symptoms twice every day.

Passengers from Thailand, Singapore to be screened The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Saturday that all passengers traveling from Thailand and Singapore too will be screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

There are two daily flights to and from Hyderabad to Singapore, and one daily flight from Hyderabad to Bangkok.

