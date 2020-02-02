Home Cities Hyderabad

Video of man flashing near TISS Hyderabad girls hostel goes viral; police register case

The incident happened on October 20, 2019, at 3:18 pm. TISS students had sent the video to SHE Teams through WhatsApp but the police did not take any action, the students alleged.

Published: 02nd February 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

TISS

TISS Hyderabad students (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) alleged that SHE Teams are not responding to their complaints of sexual harassment.

The issue came to the fore again on Saturday when a video surfaced on Twitter in which a man, who appears to be police personnel, is seen masturbating near TISS girls hostel at Brahmanpally Crossroad, under the limits of Adibatla police.

However, it is not verified if the man in the video is police personnel.

The incident happened on October 20, 2019, at 3:18 pm. TISS students had sent the video to SHE Teams through WhatsApp but the police did not take any action, the students alleged.

The video went viral on Twitter on Saturday and a user tagged the police’s handle on the video. Police officers then went to the campus and invited the students to lodge a formal complaint. Based on which, Adibatla police filed a case under Section 354 D of IPC on Saturday.

When asked about the alleged inaction in the case, Adibatla inspector P Narender said, “It seems they posted the video on Twitter and certainly didn’t raise a complaint with us. There is no delay in any cases. SHE Teams and police are patrolling near the hostel.”

Responding to a question if the accused is police personnel, he said, “The complainant said ‘unknown’ person, and he could be a security guard or an RTC or civic body employee.”

In the video, the student recording the video, can be heard saying, “Whenever such incidents take place, we complain to the police to get protection. From whom do we seek protection now if they themselves are doing it? Whom should I go for help now? I noticed a guy and thought that he was peeing, but this guy was literally masturbating in front of me. When I looked at him, he didn’t stop. I took out the camera, he didn’t stop, he was masturbating looking at the camera.”

Later, the accused, who was wearing khaki pants, boots and khaki socks, can be seen escaping from the spot when the victim raised an alarm.TISS students said they face frequent sexual harassment.

“We complain to the police, but they moral police us instead of taking action,” said a student representative from TISS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TISS TISS Hyderabad
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp