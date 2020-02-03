DRI Hyderabad seizes 31 kg gold worth Rs 13 cr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) Hyderabad zonal unit has in the past two days seized 31.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 13.3 crore at different locations in both Telugu states. Twelve persons involved in smuggling gold from Chennai through trains and buses were also arrested.

The gold which was purchased from grey markets in Chennai was being smuggled to Warangal. On Friday, DRI sleuths at Vijayawada railway station intercepted three passengers travelling from Chennai to Warangal in Jaipur Superfast Express. They were carrying gold in the form of bars concealed in luggage bags. Gold bars weighing 7,228 gram valued at Rs 3,05,77,824 in the local market was seized and the three were arrested.

On Saturday, three passengers travelling from Chennai to Warangal were intercepted at Vijayawada railway station. Gold bars weighing 7,077 gram valued at Rs 2,99,38,375 was seized from them and they were arrested. Again, on Saturday night, DRI intercepted four passengers at Vijayawada. Gold bars weighing 6,470 gram valued at Rs 2,73,68,100 was seized and smugglers arrested. Further, on Sunday morning, DRI intercepted three persons who arrived at Secunderabad from Chennai and seized gold weighing 10,709.44 gram valued at Rs 4,53,00,927.