Hyderabad to sport new pedestrian-friendly footpaths soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New pedestrian-friendly footpaths on major internal roads in the city where the roads are wide enough are being developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Footpath improvement works are going on at a brisk pace in various parts of the city for the last one month. The footpaths will be broad enough with two to three metres width for hassle-free walking and would be completed in a month.

In the first phase, GHMC proposed 60 km of pedestrian-friendly footpaths on 10 km stretches in each zone covering LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Secunderabad and Kukatpally zones.

Importantly, all these works on footpaths are outside the 709 km stretches identified for Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) by the GHMC. The GHMC has a road length of about 9,100 km of which 800-850 km are four-lane roads for which footpaths on both sides are mandatory.

GHMC officials told Express that each zonal commissioner has worked out a strategy to lay at least 10 km of footpaths in their respective zones during the current financial year.

These footpaths are being developed by involving traffic police, town planning officials and other stakeholders to redefine the width of the carriageway so as to develop a proper footpath for each stretch.

In commercial areas, GHMC is convincing property holders to do away with compound walls and allow them to integrate their setback portion on road front with footpaths, by duly removing “No Man Zone” between the road margin and the kerb on lines of Pune model.