KPHB police bust sex racket in Hyderabad, three rescued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KPHB police of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Sunday busted a prostitution racket and rescued three women who were forced into the racket. Two persons, including a woman, who were running the racket were also arrested.

Raids were conducted at the Glow Well Family Spa and Saloon Center at KPHB Colony. Vempati Satish and Bidda Nagalakshmi had been running the flesh racket for the past few months. Rajendar Kumar Agarwal, Nalla Malla Madava, Vallapu Venkanna Babu, Derangula Venkata Krishnaiah, Mogili Mangaiah and Doppala Pudi Krishna Rao who were at the spa to avail the services have also been detained.