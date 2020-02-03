Media turned away from SRCM's event with President Kovind, despite formal press invitation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mediapersons intending to cover the Shri Ram Chandra Mission’s (SRCM) event in Ranga Reddy district which the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind attended were not allowed citing security protocols, despite a formal press invitation.

This was apparently due to a mix up by public relation officials. Both reporters and photographers reached the 1400-acre Kanha Shanti Vanam at Ranga Reddy district at around 10.30 am. President Ram Nath Kovind was set to reach the venue an hour later, at 11 am.

However, upon reaching the venue many mediapersons were not allowed to enter the premises by Cyberabad police, as they did not have proper passes. The public relation officials accompanying the mediapersons were in the dark about the need for an official pass for the event. A few media members who managed to get inside the premises while the President was speaking, were urged by officials to not let people know that they were from the media. Photographers were not allowed to take pictures, and everyone was taken to the canteen to enjoy refreshments while the President spoke and went away.