Thieves strike Hyderabad's Alwal as devotees leave for Medaram Jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thieves struck at locked houses of devotees in Alwal who went out of town for the Medaram Jatara. They decamped with cash and gold jewellery. Similar incidents took place two weeks back when residents had gone to their native places for Sankranti.

According to police, the incident was reported at Krishnanagar of Macha Bolaram at Alwal. Three brothers reside in the same building in different portions. Three days ago, the siblings and their families had gone to the Medaram Jatara. When they returned home early on Sunday, they found the locks broken and property stolen.

Residents told police that around 30 tolas of gold and silver ornaments weighing around 40 tolas and cash of Rs 2.50 lakh was stolen from the three houses.

During the recent Sankranti holiday, unidentified offenders broke into two houses in Laxmi Nagar in Lothkunta and stole cash and valuables. Police are also verifying if the same offenders were involved in both offences.