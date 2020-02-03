Two booked for speeding in cars in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar police booked two businessmen and seized their luxury cars. The duo were booked for driving in a rash and negligent manner on the PVNR Expressway on Sunday. The vehicles were moving towards Mehdipatnam at high speed.

Inspector Rajendranagar G Suresh said that the duo Pratheek and Chetan, both businessmen from Jubilee hills, were not under the influence of alcohol when they were caught. Starting from Jubilee hills, the duo took the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad and then headed for the PVNR Expressway. The vehicles have been shifted to Rajendranagar police station.