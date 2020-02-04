Buddha hoga tera baap!

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mark Twain once said, “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter”. 78-year-old Dr Ramesh Wamanrao Ashturkar is proving the adage true. His enthusiasm can give children an inferiority complex, while his fitness can make youngsters run for cover. He is participating in the 21K Run (half marathon) at University of Hyderabad on February 23.

A resident of Richmond Villas in Sun City, Ramesh says he began his career in the veterinary department in rural Maharashtra in 1966, after finishing his PG in Veterinary Science. “In those days, there were no roads. I used to walk 20 km a day for five days a week. I never used to charge fees for providing consultation. Whatever I am today, it’s because of the blessings of those dumb animals,” he says matter-of-factly.On his career accomplishments, Ramesh says, “I was the first to perform a ‘repair of diaphragm’ surgery in animals, for which I was presented the Award of ‘Eminent Surgeon of the Year’ in 1991 by the Indian Society for Veterinary Surgery in Kolkata.”

Dr Ramesh retired as a veterinary surgeon in 2000, and now spends time with his grandchildren. What is the secret of his fitness? He laughs and shares, “Everyday, I wake up at 4 am, and go for walking at 4:30 am for one hour. Later, I do a Tibetan standing exercise for 20 minutes, followed by a clapping exercise for five minutes (which activates the stimulation points on our palms). Afterwards, I laugh loudly for two minutes (not caring what others think), and do Pranayama and Yoga for 75 minutes. After that, I take my labrador for a walk for 30 minutes. This is my morning routine.” Phew! In the afternoon, he says he catches up on the latest happenings across the world through newspapers, and takes a nap. In the evening, he chats with his friends, plays carroms, etc. before calling it a day.

His role models? The septuagenarian says proudly, “My son is a gymnast and my daughter practices Pranayama regularly. They are my role models.”

During the conversation, he shares his philosophy as well. “A healthy India will be a prosperous India. When we are kids, we play. Later, we get busy in studies, and afterwards, get married and occupy ourselves in earning money. When we retire, we spend most of that earned money on hospital bills. We must be physically fit and take care of our health at all times. I have not taken a single medicine or an injection till date. This is a blessing from God and from those dumb animals.” For students, he tells marks are not the only criteria in life, and concludes by saying, “Be a good person, and follow your dreams.”

— Shyam Yadagiri

shyam@newindianexpress.com