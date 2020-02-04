‘Can never forget working with Sridevi for RGV’s movie’

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The venue was filled with excited fashion buffs that eagerly waited to see their favourite designer Manish Malhotra display his ethereal collection on the ramp while Bollywood’s prima donna and his favourite muse Kareena Kapoor Khan was set be his showstopper. Hours before the show as both Manish and Kareena settled in finalise their details and fittings, we were lucky enough to catch up with them.

“Both my fashion label and Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour 2020 turn 15 this year and so it is the perfect time for both of us to come together. For the show, I created a summer wedding collection that has a vast range of Indian embroidery from the different parts of the country. The biggest trend of 2020 will be individuality and originality with today’s bride who is keen on experimentation. It is tailor-made for today’s summer bride and is inspired from architecture with a lot of mosaics and geometric patterns. The colour scheme is entirely sorbet colors with shifting and coming of age silhouettes,” says the renowned designer as he also shuffles across to finalize the make up for the show.

He also fondly remembered his many memories of Hyderabad that go way back in time. “In the 1990s, a lot of films were being shot in Hyderabad and I have loved the city ever since.We used to hangout at the city’s iconic restaurants such as the Black Cadillac, the Banjara hotel and as such. I vividly remember working for Ram Gopal Varma’s film Govinda Govinda with Sridevi and I got to meet a lot of South Indian celebrities like Vijayashanti, Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi. I also remember this one time where I was shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai to get Manisha Koirala’s fittings done in one day. So my association with Hyderabad is quite old and special,” he said. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is her first ever time walking in Hyderabad and she seems thrilled to be the showstopper.

“Manish is one designer who deeply understands both cinema and fashion and I have always loved his take on glamour and I’ve taken great pride in wearing his clothes and walking for him. He is one designer who makes a woman feel ethereal no matter what,” she said.

Kareena also reminisces the several memories she has with the city. “I remember coming to Hyderabad to watch Karishma (Kapoor)’s shootings when I was very young and I have loved it ever since. It is a beautiful and clean city that is quite close to Mumbai and I have shot several films here. I always miss the tasty South Indian food when I leave from here,” said Bebo.

The event also featured several other designers from across the country who presented their latest collection. There was also a panel discussion on all things related to fashion before the ramp walk at Novotel HICC.