CISF seizes 1.5 kg  gold at Rajiv Gandhi airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the RGI airport seized 1.5 kg gold from a bag lying in suspicious conditions on Monday. The bag was first noticed at the International arrival belt and the Central Industrial Security Force bomb detection and disposal squad were pressed into action. No explosives were found in the bag, but a custom designed motor was found in it. When the motor was dismantled, it was found that the parts were made of gold. The gold was handed over to the customs department.