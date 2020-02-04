‘Do not learn yoga from YouTube channels’

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During an unusually pleasant afternoon in Jubilee Hills, a group gathers by a mini pool of water lilies to finish a rather difficult task – understanding their emotions. The trainer, Lucia Kankipati asks the participants to reflect on stressful thoughts and examine whether they are true or not. Using Byron Katie’s ‘The Work’ method, the participants examined their toxic thoughts and if it was possible to turn them around. Revitalized, a health and wellness expo at Jxta Pose in Jubilee Hills, was all about mental, emotional and physical health, with a range of experts speaking on them.

Om Prakash Swarna, a wellness expert, said: “You are responsible for your own body. You can assign tasks to others, but if you need sleep, you have to sleep. You cannot ask someone else to do it for you. If you take care of health, it will take care of you. “ He also warned that online yoga classes, or learning yoga from watching YouTube channels provided no real benefits. He said: “Everyone’s body is different, and that is why they need different approaches. If you are growing paddy in different parts of the country, you need different kinds of manure. YouTube is a good source of information, but application of that information should be done under the guidance of experts. You should find a good yoga teacher to guide you.”

Alick Bailey, a poet and storyteller, spoke about the need to speak up more about mental health. He said: “We shy away from speaking about depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses at our homes and workplaces in the fear of being judged. But we have seen that the more people, including celebrities, spoke about it, the more was the acceptance.”