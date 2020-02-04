GHMC meet on draft budget to be held on February 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 15th special meeting of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for approving draft budget of GHMC for 2020-21 would be held on February 8, apart from discussing revised budget estimates for 2019-2020.

The draft budget of 2020-21 and revised estimates that was presented by the GHMC was unanimously passed by the Standing Committee in November last. The draft annual budget estimates for 2020-21 of Rs 5,380 crore and revised budget estimates for 2019-20 of Rs 5,254 crore was approved by the Standing Committee.

Apart from GHMC budget, separate budget for major projects of other corporations assigned to GHMC like Telangana Housing Corporation for construction of 2BHK houses and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) for laying of roads in Hyderabad to the tune of Rs 1,593 crore for the next financial year have to be approved by general body.

The GHMC has prepared budget proposals worth Rs 5,380 crore, as against the allocated budget of Rs 6,150 crore for 2019-20. Of the proposed Rs 5,380 crore, Rs 2,630 crore has been earmarked under Capital Expenditure, Rs 1,639 crore for roads and pavements, Rs 170 crore for storm water drainage system, Rs 156 crore for water supply and sewerage system, Rs 41 crore under green budget and Rs 345 crore for acquiring lands for various projects. Under revenue receipts, GHMC has proposed to collect Rs 1,803 crore from property tax during next financial year as against Rs 1,561 crore for current year.

