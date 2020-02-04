Six IAS officers of GHMC transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barring GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, almost all the IAS officers working in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as zonal commissioners and additional commissioners have been transferred by the State government on Sunday night.

Harichandana Dasari, Sikta Patnaik, Musharaf Ali Faruqui have been working as zonal commissioners of Serilingampally, Khairatabad and L B Nagar zones respectively while Adwait Kumar Singh, Shruti Ojha, Sandeep Kumar Jha were working as additional commissioners and have been waiting for postings for the past several months. Five of them were posted as district Collector while Adwait Kumar Singh has been posted as executive assistant to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Two zonal commissioners Harichandana Dasari and Musharaf Ali Faruqui have made a mark in terms of development works like implementation of strategic road development plan, construction of of foot over bridges, flyovers, widening of nalas, park and lake development, etc.

Harichandana has been posted as Narayanpet district collector, Shruti Ojha (Jogulmaba Gadwal), Sandeep Kumar Jha (Komrambheem Asifabad), Sikta Patnaik (Peddapalli) and Musharaf Ali (Nirmal district).