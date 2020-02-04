Two smugglers held for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police on Monday arrested two persons for killing a man who reported their illegal sand business to officials. The accused took permission from revenue officials for three sand trips in a day. But they were transporting double the amount of sand permitted per trip. The accused were identified as Bodige Ravinder (32), and Nilla Naresh (33). They hail from Lingaraju Palli village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. They were sent to judicial remand by the Rammannapet court. The duo were involved in the illegal trade of sand from the Musi river stream. The victim, D Pandu (45), a Dalit, had informed revenue authorities, after which he was murdered.