Youth’s dialogue on diversity

Understanding Agaaz-e-batcheet which seeks to create a safe space for young people to share concerns and solutions.

Published: 04th February 2020 11:09 AM

By Himajaa Indukuri
While rivers, ponds, lakes and oceans are all different, they are all the same. They contain water. Similarly we might be from different religions, but we are all the same at the end of the day,” says Saba Muddasera, a 20-year-old Youth Champion of Rubaroo Hyderabad organisation as she ends her presentation for the graduation ceremony of the Agaaz-e-baatcheet programme. She is one of the 35 Youth Champions from the 10 participating institutions of Hyderabad to take part in Agaaz-e-baatcheet that began in 2019.

“We are a Hyderabad-based NGO which started in 2013. We work towards the development of youth and make them challenge the nuances of three main thematics – Interfaith, gender and youth development. The idea is to create a safe space for young people from diverse socioeconomic, religious and gender backgrounds to have a dialogue about these sensitive issues and learn to respect each other’s differences. That is the very motto of our flaghsip programme ‘Agaaz-e-batcheet’ that means ‘Let’s start a conversation. It is a six-month programme starting July where we invite applications online’, says Monisha Vemavarapu, one of the co-founders of Rubaroo Hyderabad. An alumnus of NIFT Delhi, Monisha had started questioning the world view and what she had been taught as a child after a six-month volunteering experience abroad called the Global Exchange.

When she met Neha Swain who shared a similar passion and ideology for youth development in the country, it made way to the beginning of Rubaroo in Hyderabad. “Our main programme Agaaz-e-baatcheet started in 2017 and is supported by the British Deputy High Commission of Hyderabad ever since. After selecting volunteers from varied backgrounds, there is an orientation programme where participants understand the identities of a person and the discriminations based on these.

After some interesting workshops to help them understand the oneness of all religions, they are encouraged to design their own Social Action Projects (SAP)s where they deliver their learning to other students in an interesting way. We’ve had 180-200 youth champions in the last three years and we partnered with 40-50 institutions in Hyderabad who nominate young people from diverse categories. This year there were SAPS in the districts of Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Kamareddy and Hyderabad,” says Neha, who has a masters in social work from the University of Delhi and is also the recipient of Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2016. As the evening progressed, all the youth champions were awarded their certificates for having successfully completed the course. British Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Andrew Fleming spoke about the British government’s strong interest to encourage interfaith harmony among the youth.

“Hyderabad is undoubtedly one of the most secular and cohesive metropolitans of India. People celebrate festivals of religions together with the same enthusiasm. It is an ideal place to encourage young people to understand the differences in their identities and respect each other. The British Government is always keen on supporting initiatives that inspire young minds,” said Dr. Fleming.

The award ceremony was then followed by high tea and a musical performance by city based band called ‘The Lab Rat Experiment’. The Youth Champions interacted with each other as they danced to the specially curated songs of the band. “It was a huge eye-opening experience. I applied for the programme after hearing about it from friends. I realised that the key to living peacefully is to unlearn what you have learnt and explore other religions,” says Mahima Rao, a Youth champion and post graduate student of Health Psychology from the Hyderabad Central University. Another group called ‘the Dialogue Project’ has plans for filming their SAPs and streaming online. “After being a part of Agaaz-e-batcheet, we are keen to bring together people from varied backgrounds to converse and film the entire thing. We feel it will be an interesting concept to be made into a web-series,” says Aditya Devulapalli, an aspiring filmmaker and a student of Journalism from St.Mary’s College.
The participants bid goodbye promising to keep in touch online.

