Body of missing businessman found in Jubilee Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of 50-year-old businessman was found on the penthouse of a residential building at Jawahar Nagar in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday evening. The residents of the building informed the police after noticing a foul smell.

The deceased has been identified as P Ramesh, who was into fish exporting business, and resident of Sanjeev Reddy Nagar. According to police, Ramesh left his house saying he would visit his friend at Borabanda and never returned. Following this, his son Pradeep lodged a missing complaint with the SR Nagar police on Sunday.

“After registering the missing complaint, we have been trying to trace him by analysing his call data records and location details,” said West Zone in-charge DCP A R Srinivas. Ramesh’s brother said that they got text messages from unknown people on Monday, demanding a ransom of `90 lakh.

However, it has to be ascertained whether the murderers tried to create an alibi to give it a colour of murder for gain and not due to personal enmity.

As the body was found in a decomposed state, police suspect that he could have been murdered three days ago.