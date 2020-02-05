Home Cities Hyderabad

British couple make a pit stop in Hyderabad in vintage car

Regale us with their fascinating travel  stories in their show stopper Queen Bee

Published: 05th February 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

As part of Trans- India Challenge, AlanBraithwaite and Pat Braithwaite along with the gorgeous Morgan 3 wheeler stop by at Hyderabad.

As part of Trans- India Challenge, AlanBraithwaite and Pat Braithwaite along with the gorgeous Morgan 3 wheeler stop by at Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vintage car is making people stop in their tracks in the city. The yellow and black beauty, Morgan 3-Wheeler, also known as the Queen Bee, is here courtesy a British couple — Alan Braithwaite and Pat — who have taken up the Trans-India Challenge. They made a pit stop in Hyderabad before they started for Khammam, and spoke about completing 780 km of their 34-day, 5,600 km journey. From Khammam, they will move towards Vishakapatnam before following the Bay of Bengal all the way to Kolkata, the second major halt for a chance to rest and regroup. They will then move north via Patna and Lucknow to New Delhi.  From there, it’s a final leg travelling south-west, via Jaipur and Ahmedabad to return to Mumbai, some 21 days after leaving the city.

“All along the way, we have been greeted with smiles, waves and selfies. We even brought traffic to a standstill at certain places as drivers, passengers and pedestrians stopped to look at the ‘Queen Bee’ and take photos,” says Alan. Trans-India Challenge aims raise £200,000 to support Goonj, an NGO which is creating a circular economy to empower rural communities. The car is accompanied by a film crew which is making a documentary on their adventure.

Talking about his India connection, Alan said: “My mother was born in Belgaum and my parents were married in Shimla. I visited the house where my mother was born. After India became independent, they were sent back to the UK.”On asking Pat what motivated her to embark on such a long journey in India, she said: “I love India, and have been here twice. Taking up the challenge was a wild idea, but the cause we are supporting motivated me. Goonj is helping women by making biodegradable cotton pads available to them, and this is a cause that I deeply connected with.”

British Deputy High Commissioner, Dr Andrew Fleming, said: “We are glad to welcome Alan to Hyderabad. There is a huge potential to leverage the circular economy to new levels for the benefit of India’s rural communities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad British couple
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp