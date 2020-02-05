Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops book Corporator for impinging on Osmania University land

The complaint was filed after OU officials approached the police alleging that Alakunta Saraswathi and her husband were widening the road without the university’s permission.

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) Police recently registered a land encroachment Case against Tarnaka Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi for encroaching upon university land for a road-widening project near Manikeshwar Nagar.

“The land belongs to Manikeshwar Nagar and not OU. The university is putting up boards on every vacant patch of land near the campus and calling it their own,” corporator A Saraswathi said. “We are widening the road and constructing a footpath for the public good. Over 60,000 people reside in Manikeshwar Nagar. They wanted us to construct a footpath with a few benches for senior citizens. The amount for construction also got sanctioned,” she said.  Osmania University owns 1,627 acres of land without any boundary walls. “We registered a case against corporator Saraswathi who was allegedly trying to encroach OU land which is located 15 feet inside the road on the pretext of road-widening near Manikeshwar Nagar,” said OU Police sub-inspector B Anil Kumar.  

