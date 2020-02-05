Drunk driver rams woman, her daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old woman and her daughter sustained severe injuries when a drunk driver crashed his car into them at Rajendranagar late on Monday. The driver, Abdul Waheed Zeeshan, lost control while getting off the PVNR Expressway and his car sped onto the footpath where the victims, Tabassum Begum and her daughter Syeda Madiha Menaz, were walking.

Menaz, who is a degree student, lost the index finger on her right hand while Tabassum suffered a hip injury. Driver Zeeshan recorded 146 Mg dl blood alcohol content in breath analyser test. He is a tipper driver by profession and had been drinking with his friends before the accident took place.