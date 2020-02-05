Home Cities Hyderabad

Four with suspected Coronavirus admitted to hospitals in Hyderabad

At present, of the total number of passengers under observation, 25 of them are symptomatic, which means they have some form of nCoV symptoms such as cough, cold, sore throat or runny nose.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four more patients suspected to have Coronavirus were admitted to Fever and Gandhi Hospitals on Tuesday. Swab test samples were collected from the patients to test if they are infected by the novel virus.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Vijay Kumar, State Nodal Officer for Coronavirus, said, “Two people have been admitted at Fever Hospital and two at Gandhi Hospital. All of them are under observation in the respective isolation wards”.  A health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday said 3,297 passengers have been screened at the airport for the virus ever since the thermal screening began. Currently, 26 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. Till now, 21 samples have been taken from passengers and all have been found negative. The health status of the passengers who are under observation at home and hospitals are currently stable. The bulletin also revealed that 14 passengers in Telangana were tracked down and tested after being referred to by the Government of India. At present, of the total number of passengers under observation, 25 of them are symptomatic, which means they have some form of nCoV symptoms such as cough, cold, sore throat or runny nose.

High alert
Principal Secretary of Health Shanthi Kumari visited Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday to check on the preparation to tackle a possible outbreak and to discuss plans for providing ventilators at the hospital’s isolation ward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Hyderabad
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp