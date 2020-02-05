Four with suspected Coronavirus admitted to hospitals in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four more patients suspected to have Coronavirus were admitted to Fever and Gandhi Hospitals on Tuesday. Swab test samples were collected from the patients to test if they are infected by the novel virus.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Vijay Kumar, State Nodal Officer for Coronavirus, said, “Two people have been admitted at Fever Hospital and two at Gandhi Hospital. All of them are under observation in the respective isolation wards”. A health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday said 3,297 passengers have been screened at the airport for the virus ever since the thermal screening began. Currently, 26 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. Till now, 21 samples have been taken from passengers and all have been found negative. The health status of the passengers who are under observation at home and hospitals are currently stable. The bulletin also revealed that 14 passengers in Telangana were tracked down and tested after being referred to by the Government of India. At present, of the total number of passengers under observation, 25 of them are symptomatic, which means they have some form of nCoV symptoms such as cough, cold, sore throat or runny nose.

High alert

Principal Secretary of Health Shanthi Kumari visited Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday to check on the preparation to tackle a possible outbreak and to discuss plans for providing ventilators at the hospital’s isolation ward.