Hair donation drive for cancer survivors in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: On World Cancer Day, February 4, unisex salon Green Trends launched Shair, its countrywide hair donation drive to make wigs for the needy cancer survivors and raise awareness on cancer care in Hyderabad. The month-long drive will be conducted across green trends salons in the city and across all its 375 plus salons across India from February 4th to 4th March, 2020 and donors can walk into any green trends salon and donate hair for free. To make a donation, the hair must be at least 10 inches long.

Gopalakrishnan, Business Head – Salon Division, CavinKare which operates the salong chain said, “Our aim is to make sure not one cancer patient fights alone and the launch of green trends’ Shair is a small gesture in the big fight against cancer and it’s our way of trying to make things just a little better for them. It is the perfect place to donate your hair as it provides platform for people to have an easy, transparent and responsible way to make a difference. We, at green trends are fortunate to work among amazing franchises and stylists within our network in Hyderabad who are equally excited and geared up to make this noble cause a success.”

Deepak Praveen, COO said, “Wigs made of synthetic hair can be unpleasant to wear for long and can cause irritation and boils on scalp, wigs made from human hair is comfortable to wear. These natural hair wigs are expensive and the needy cannot afford them. With the green trends Shair program we aim to provide wigs free of cost to the needy. To do that we need donors to come forward and donate hair at any of the green trends salon in the city or across India. As part of the green trends Shair program we have created a unique ‘Shaircut’ developed by the green trends’ R&D team that ensures the donors current hairstyle does not get affected and looks exactly the same as before they donated. With ShairCut, there will be no visible impact on the look. A donor can donate as less or as much as they want, only requirement is hair should be 10 inches long. We have trained 3000 plus Green Trends stylist across our 375 plus salons across 50 plus cities in India so maximum people can be part of this noble cause.”

The event will be kicked off by a donor taking part in the Shaircut by donating 10 inches of hair through which the donor’s look will be unchanged post the donation. The salon also launched a the pink clip-on hair extension concept that represents the symbol of hair donation and hope, will be handed over to every donor along with the certificate of appreciation.