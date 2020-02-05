Hearing in Prof Kaseem’s case tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to February 6 of the petition filed by Prof Gaddam Laxman, a retired Osmania University professor and president of State Civil Liberties Committee, challenging the alleged illegal detention of Prof Chinthakinda Kaseem by the police on January 18 this year.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, the government counsel informed the court about the filing of counter affidavit in the case. As the court hours for the day came to an end, the bench posted the matter to February 6.

The Telangana police, in their counter, stated that the detenu Prof Kaseem has links with the banned CPI (Maoist) party. The monthly magazine Nadusthunna Telangana being run by him and his wife is funded by the banned party. He is one of the activists who coordinate the meetings of various front organisations of the banned party to implement the main agenda of the Maoists to revolutionise the masses.

His act of diverting students to join the banned organisations are the reasons for arresting him.