Hyderabad breathes the cleanest air in weeks

Marginally high day temperature is further assisting a reduction in air pollution.

Published: 05th February 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The air quality in Hyderabad was at its purest, the best in the last couple of weeks, on Tuesday. According to the data procured by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the pollutant-measuring indicator, air quality index (AQI), for the day dropped to ‘satisfactory’ levels after a long time.

Of the six monitoring stations in Hyderabad where the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) keeps tab on air quality, one area recorded ‘good’ air quality and four areas recorded ‘satisfactory’ when it was last checked at 8 pm on Tuesday. The best air quality was recorded at Central University station at 44 (good) followed by Sanathnagar and ICRISAT at Patancheru at 54 (satisfactory) and 56 (satisfactory) respectively. However, the zoo park was the most polluted location with an AQI of 87, while one monitoring station did not record air quality data for the day. The AQI for pollutants in the range of 0-50 is good; 51-100 is satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 is poor; 301-400 is very poor and above 400 is severe.  The concentration of PM2.5 -- particulate matter of 2.5 micron size that can easily enter one’s lungs -- and PM 10, which are larger coarser particles, was below the safe limits at most of the monitoring stations on Tuesday. The daily safe limit of PM 25 is 60 µg/m3, and for PM10, the safe limit is 100 µg/m3. Independent experts said air quality improved owing to changing weather. “Rise in wind speed over Hyderabad in the last few days has helped disperse the pollutant boundary layer close to the surface.

Marginally high day temperature is further assisting a reduction in air pollution. This air quality will continue to be the same until any other significant weather change,” said a city-based environmental activist.

