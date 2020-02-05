Hyderabad hospital owner hangs himself over harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 38-year-old owner of a multi-speciality hospital at LB Nagar, Karnala Ajay Kumar, committed suicide on Tuesday. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his office in the hospital.

Ajay Kumar, the chairman and MD of Sri Vaishnavi Hospital, was said to have been severely bogged down by financial issues. He left behind a suicide note in his diary where he alleged that he was being harassed by four persons, namely the hospital building owner, T Karna Reddy, Shiva Kumar, husband of former sarpanch of Turka Yamjal village, Kondal Reddy (Karna’s brother-in-law) and Megha Reddy, president of Saraswathi Colony.

Ajay’s family, however, says that he was a strong-minded professional and would not have committed suicide. LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said a case has been filed against the four persons for abetting Ajay’s suicide.

Ajay Kumar was in the hospital with his assistant Swamy till late on Monday. Around 2 am, Ajay went to his chamber located in the cellar of the hospital building, to get some rest. On Tuesday morning, Swamy went to awaken Ajay.

As there was no response, he broke the door open and found Ajay hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police later found a diary where Ajay wrote, “I have decided to leave this world. I don’t have the strength to tolerate being cheated by these individuals. I want to die. When I die, it may please be noted that these people are responsible for my death,” the note written in Telugu said. Ajay’s wife Swetha told police that Karna Reddy had been harassing Ajay for a long time to vacate the hospital premises.

He had gotten his associates Shiva Kumar, Megha Reddy, Dr Ramesh, Kondal Reddy, Shiva Reddy and Yadagiri Reddy to file cases against Ajay in order to build pressure.

Construction work

“Karna Reddy had taken Rs 10 lakh from Ajay to carry out some construction work at the hospital,” Swetha said. Dr Ramesh had spread rumours against Ajay to damage his reputation, she alleged.