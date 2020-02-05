Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital owner hangs himself over harassment

Ajay’s family however says that he was a strong-minded professional and would not have committed suicide.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Kumar

Ajay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 38-year-old owner of a multi-speciality hospital at LB Nagar, Karnala Ajay Kumar, committed suicide on Tuesday. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his office in the hospital.

Ajay Kumar, the chairman and MD of Sri Vaishnavi Hospital, was said to have been severely bogged down by financial issues. He left behind a suicide note in his diary where he alleged that he was being harassed by four persons, namely the hospital building owner, T Karna Reddy, Shiva Kumar, husband of former sarpanch of Turka Yamjal village, Kondal Reddy (Karna’s brother-in-law) and Megha Reddy, president of Saraswathi Colony.   

Ajay’s family, however, says that he was a strong-minded professional and would not have committed suicide. LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said a case has been filed against the four persons for abetting Ajay’s suicide.

Ajay Kumar was in the hospital with his assistant Swamy till late on Monday. Around 2 am, Ajay went to his chamber located in the cellar of the hospital building, to get some rest. On Tuesday morning, Swamy went to awaken Ajay.

As there was no response, he broke the door open and found Ajay hanging from the ceiling fan.
The police later found a diary where Ajay wrote, “I have decided to leave this world. I don’t have the strength to tolerate being cheated by these individuals. I want to die. When I die, it may please be noted that these people are responsible for my death,” the note written in Telugu said. Ajay’s wife Swetha told police that Karna Reddy had been harassing Ajay for a long time to vacate the hospital premises.
He had gotten his associates Shiva Kumar, Megha Reddy, Dr Ramesh, Kondal Reddy, Shiva Reddy and Yadagiri Reddy to file cases against Ajay in order to build pressure.

Construction work
“Karna Reddy had taken Rs 10 lakh from Ajay to carry out some construction work at the hospital,” Swetha said. Dr Ramesh had spread rumours against Ajay to damage his reputation, she alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Vaishnavi Hospital Karnala Ajay Kumar hyderabad
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp