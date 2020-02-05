Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad may soon get modern toilets in public spaces

Similar toilets are being built in seven cities of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Kota on 34 sites.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar checking the model of a toilet at an exhibition organised on MAUD campus in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Modern public toilets of 10 varieties are being considered for bus stops, railway stations, pavements, highways, Anganwadi centres, communities, parks and those especially for women.
In a recent review meeting, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had asked the GHMC engineers to build at least 3,000 toilets in the city.

In this regard, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar inspected an expo of model toilets on Tuesday. The exhibition was organised by a Mumbai-based organisation to sensitise zonal commissioners and GHMC engineers about various kinds of public toilets that can be built in the city. Arvind Kumar asked the zonal commissioners to identify suitable sites in their zones to enable architect Kalpit Ashar to suggest the best possible model for constructing toilets. He also asked the architect about the space required the toilets. He directed the GHMC Commissioner to involve all engineers so that the process could be expedited.

Kalpit Ashar said the exhibition initiates a new discussion on holistic public spaces. The framework includes various parameters such as sanitation technology, recycling systems, construction method, affordability, maintenance and operational costs, he said.

Similar toilets are being built in seven cities of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Kota on 34 sites.

Feasible option
Exhibition conducted by a Mumbai-based organisation to sensitise officials on various kinds of public toilets that can be built in the city

