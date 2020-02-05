New destination for seafood lovers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CASUAL dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation has launched its seafood festival ‘Wow Machali’, offering a wide range of specialties. Seafood lovers can dig into the periperi tandoori crab, flash fried anchovies, seafood khazana, Jamaican lollypop and corn Turkish roll. Patrons can also savour a variety of delicacies from the l ive counter, such as calamri , shark meat lollypop, crab (butter garlic), sea food melody (a mix of shrimp/squid ring and octopus) and rawafried tilapia chunk. The food festival is being held at all outlets of Barbeque Nation, and ends on February 16.