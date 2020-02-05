Home Cities Hyderabad

Showcasing what women do in WeHub

In future, she wants WeHub to be synonymous with the country and its startup ecosystem.

Published: 05th February 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula

WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula gets indignant every time someone asks her a question about women empowerment in relation to WeHub, the country’s only startup incubator for women. In a freewheeling interview with City Express, Deepthi sought to make it clear: “When we invest in entrepreneurship, the goal is to create enterprises. Do not equate WeHub with the empowerment of women,” she said. “We created WeHub to help women turn into entrepreneurs which will lead to economic freedom which then translates into participation in decision making. The point is, will an enabled ecosystem lead to empowerment? It is subjective,” she states.

Since the establishment of WeHub two years ago, it has been working on three sectors for creating a conducive atmosphere for women. Firstly they work on government liaisoning so that women are informed about the various government schemes. Secondly, they have an incubation programme where they handhold startups and expose them to various opportunities. Thirdly, they also works on collaborations.

While there have been many success stories through the years with many women entrepreneurs reaching new heights, there still remains a few problems that remain out of the WeHub’s control. For instance, even though a woman entrepreneur from Telangana may be working in We Hub, there maybe some social obstructions in her private space. To tackle this she has brought in a gender expert. “It is awkward for a woman if her family has no clue of what she is up to. So we are facilitating more interactions with their families as well. We are bringing the families together to help them understand that she is not just staying away from home, but accomplishing much more. We want to bring in that work ethic. We will invite them and they can witness what is happening here,” she said.

In future, she wants WeHub to be synonymous with the country and its startup ecosystem. 2020 goal for WeHub? “If someone thinks about India, they should think about Telangana and WeHub.” As of now, the startup incubator is getting heavy attention from the rest of the country with many states wanting to emulate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WeHub Deepthi Ravula
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp