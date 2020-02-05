Home Cities Hyderabad

Touching Great Heights

She was awarded the travel fellowship which covered her travel, accommodation and along with a small allowance.

Published: 05th February 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Kashyap

Deepika Kashyap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not often that people talk about tribes and their unique identities, but when they do it is to dig deeper and explore the nuances that define them. That’s how Deepika Kashyap, a PhD Research Scholar in the Department of Communication, S.N School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) presented a paper on ‘Internet Folklore and Online Mediated Identity: A Theoretical Approach to Nyishi Identity’ in the Prague Visual History and Digital Humanities Conference 2020 at the Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic on January 27 and 28.

She was awarded the travel fellowship which covered her travel, accommodation and along with a small allowance. Also, her paper is to be published by the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Charles University-Matfyz Press. Currently she is a visiting PhD fellow at Department of Estonian and Comparative Folklore, University of Tartu, and working under the guidance of Prof. Ülo Valk. She has been selected for The Training School on Methods of Digital Scholarship, Institute of Archaeology, University of Cologne, Germany from February 4 to 7. She has been awarded 700 Euros as a trainee under the COST Action CA 15201. COST stands for European Cooperation in Science and Technology which provides networking opportunities for researchers and innovators in order to strengthen Europe’s capacity to address scientific, technological and societal challenges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad University of Hyderabad
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp