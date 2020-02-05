Touching Great Heights

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not often that people talk about tribes and their unique identities, but when they do it is to dig deeper and explore the nuances that define them. That’s how Deepika Kashyap, a PhD Research Scholar in the Department of Communication, S.N School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) presented a paper on ‘Internet Folklore and Online Mediated Identity: A Theoretical Approach to Nyishi Identity’ in the Prague Visual History and Digital Humanities Conference 2020 at the Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic on January 27 and 28.

She was awarded the travel fellowship which covered her travel, accommodation and along with a small allowance. Also, her paper is to be published by the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Charles University-Matfyz Press. Currently she is a visiting PhD fellow at Department of Estonian and Comparative Folklore, University of Tartu, and working under the guidance of Prof. Ülo Valk. She has been selected for The Training School on Methods of Digital Scholarship, Institute of Archaeology, University of Cologne, Germany from February 4 to 7. She has been awarded 700 Euros as a trainee under the COST Action CA 15201. COST stands for European Cooperation in Science and Technology which provides networking opportunities for researchers and innovators in order to strengthen Europe’s capacity to address scientific, technological and societal challenges.