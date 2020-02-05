Verdict in Abdul Karim case on February 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The judgment in the terror conspiracy case which was pending against Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, an alleged bomb-maker of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was posted to February 18 by the Nampally court on Tuesday. The case has been pending against him since 1998.

He is facing terror charges that he conspired to carry out bomb blasts at Ganesh pandals in the city. The court would likely pronounce the final verdict on its next hearing.

The 80-year-old accused was presented before the court through a video conference. He is currently lodged in Ghaziabad prison.

Syed Abdul Karim is allegedly involved in as many as 40 bomb blasts that took place in the country.

After the investigation agencies found his involvement in terror activities, he fled the country and was arrested on the India-Nepal border over seven years ago.