You can conquer cancer

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

While we are in the throes of another incurable virus outbreak, we see an increasing number of persons beating cancer, which was considered a sure death sentence once. On World Cancer Day (February 4), we catch up with a doctor who not only defeated the disease, but navigated a life of exhilarating highs and crushing lows with unwavering resilience. What makes his story all the more illuminating is the fact that he trumped the disease using a novel treatment course. Dr K Hari Prasad, president of Apollo Hospital Group, has put his life down on paper in the book, ‘I’M Possible’, which gives insights into his early cricket career, battle with tobacco addiction and losing 50 kg weight over two years. In conversation with Express, the doctor reveals how he never gave up.

Reversing diabetes

I was a state-level cricket player and have played with former Indian team captain, Mohammed Azharuddin. My alma mater, Hyderabad Public School, went out of its way to ensure that I could play cricket without lagging behind in academics. Since my father was a doctor, I too had decided to follow the same path. However, Gandhi Medical College, where I studied medicine, refused to let me write exams after I missed classes due to playing. I had to make a decision, and I chose medicine. I also fell in love and got married to my classmate. However, I bloated up after I stopped playing. I used to eat unhealthy food, and did not follow a proper sleep schedule. I not only weighed 115 kg, but was also addicted to tobacco. It began with cigarettes, and then I continued with chewing tobacco.One day, I was diagnosed with diabetes and the sugar level in my blood was so high that I had to take 12 medicines in a day to keep it under control. Now, it has come down to two a day, which I take as a preventive measure. Similarly, my blood pressure medication too is lighter now. I now believe that many chronic lifestyle diseases are reversible.

A shocking diagnosis

During a routine blood test, the phlebotomist drew an extra 2 ml of blood. Despite me telling him to discard it, he sent the sample for a complete blood picture examination. This accidental act led to one shocking discovery - I had leukaemia.“I sat quietly in my chair as the doctor gave me time for the news to sink in. My mind wandered all over the place. My emotions centred on my wife, children, parents and siblings,” he writes in the book.

A novel treatment

I was happy when my doctor suggested that instead of chemotherapy, we would try a treatment that combines high dose of Vitamin A and arsenic. Being a doctor, I was familiar with the side-effects of chemotherapy and was fearing the worst. I was kept in an isolation ward for nine months to ward off infections. Except my wife, son and the care providers, no one else was allowed in the room. One of the best things that happened to me during this period was that I continued working through video conferencing and other online means. I am thankful that the institution believed in me despite the diagnosis. The love my family members and colleagues showered on me helped me sail through till I was declared free of the disease.

From 48 inches to 30 inches

As I was recovering from the deadly disease, I felt the depth of love and concern my family had for me. I realised that I had to give up my unhealthy lifestyle to reciprocate the affection showered on me. I started a strict diet and exercise regimen, and in two years, knocked off 50 kg from my body. My waist size came down to 30 inches from 48. When I started on the path of becoming fit, I knew it would be a long and arduous journey, but I was committed to it.

No self-pity

My life has been punctuated with stressful episodes – some self-inflicted and some which were out of my control. I survived my ordeals by being in the present and by believing in my ability to handle situations. However, I couldn’t have done it all without the support system of my family, friends and colleagues.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com

@KakoliMukherje2