Hyderabad residents return home from China

HYDERABAD: It has been quite a journey for 22-year-old Paul Surya Teja, a resident of Hyderabad, who along with 15 others from the country finally touched down in the country after a gruelling day-long flight from coronavirus-stricken China.

Surya, a student of Qiqihar Medical University in Heilongjian province of China, started from Habrin International Airport on Sunday, and several flights later, which included one from where they were not allowed on board, reached India on late Tuesday night.

Speaking to Express after returning to his home in the city, Surya sought to clarify the apparent ‘misconception regarding China’ and the conditions they were in.

“We were completely fine. We were being taken care of. Regular health checkups were being done. It was in the Central provinces, in and around Wuhan, where the disease is more severe.” Heilongjiang is around 2,000 km away from Wuhan. Although it is far away from the ground zero of the disease, Chinese government had issued strict preventive measures for everyone. “We were asked to remain inside all the time and everyone had to wear masks,” Surya further clarified.

Despite the preventive measures, the medical student said, that in Qiqihar, the second largest city in Heilongjiang, three people were found positive for coronavirus. Surya and others touched down in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, and he was subjected to thorough check up by airport and health officials. It was only after Surya passed these tests, that he was allowed to board his flight to Hyderabad.

However, Surya and the others from the city, still have not yet been contacted by Health Department officials. When contacted, health officials seemed unsure of their return and if they should be kept under observation.