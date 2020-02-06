Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad residents return home from China

Health Department officials unaware of their return; yet to contact them

Published: 06th February 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

The 16 Indian students from Qiqihar Medical University, including eight from the city, in the flight that brought them back to the country

The 16 Indian students from Qiqihar Medical University, including eight from the city, in the flight that brought them back to the country

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been quite a journey for 22-year-old Paul Surya Teja, a resident of Hyderabad, who along with 15 others from the country finally touched down in the country after a gruelling day-long flight from coronavirus-stricken China.

Surya, a student of Qiqihar Medical University in Heilongjian province of China, started from Habrin International Airport on Sunday, and several flights later, which included one from where they were not allowed on board, reached India on late Tuesday night.

Speaking to Express after returning to his home in the city, Surya sought to clarify the apparent ‘misconception regarding China’ and the conditions they were in.

“We were completely fine. We were being taken care of. Regular health checkups were being done. It was in the Central provinces, in and around Wuhan, where the disease is more severe.” Heilongjiang is around 2,000 km away from Wuhan. Although it is far away from the ground zero of the disease, Chinese government had issued strict preventive measures for everyone. “We were asked to remain inside all the time and everyone had to wear masks,” Surya further clarified.

Despite the preventive measures, the medical student said, that in Qiqihar, the second largest city in Heilongjiang, three people were found positive for coronavirus.  Surya and others touched down in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, and he was subjected to thorough check up by airport and health officials. It was only after Surya passed these tests, that he was allowed to board his flight to Hyderabad.
However, Surya and the others from the city, still have not yet been contacted by Health Department officials. When contacted, health officials seemed unsure of their return and if they should be kept under observation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp