Jail for man for sexually abusing minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE special court sentenced a 30-year-old man to one-year imprisonment for sexually abusing a 16-year-old ragpicker at Pedda Golkonda two years ago. The incident took place in 2018 when the girl was out collecting plastic and paper waste. C Ravi, the convict, dragged her to a secluded place and tried to molest her. The victim’s cousin raised an alarm and with the help of passersby, Ravi was taken to the police station. The court found him guilty of outraging the modesty of the minor.