MIDHANI showcases products at DefExpo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MIDHANI, a city-based defence enterprise is showcasing a varied range of indigenously manufactured products for strategic sectors like Army, Navy, and Aerospace at the four-day DefExpo, which is being held in Lucknow from Feb 5-9.

At the 11th edition of the Expo, some of the products that MIDHANI is showcasing include Mi 17 Helicopter model with stand, bomb shell, aerial bomb HSO HSLD, road wheel arm, and bullet proof jacket without HAP.

MIDHANI will also sign eight MoUs at the expo. The Expo was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and the event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Defexpo will be open to the general public on February 8.