NRI held with unaccounted currency

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CISF personnel seized unaccounted foreign currency $55,000 from a US-based person at the RGI airport here on Wednesday.

The currency equivalent to over `39 lakh was handed over to customs department for further inquiries. It was found that Prabhakar Rao Tenneti, an Indian origin businessman was at the airport to take an Emirates flight to Dubai. While screening his baggage, CISF sub-inspector HR Meena, noticed a suspicious image in the baggage and referred it for physical check. During physical check they found $ 55,000 in the passenger’s hand bag.

On inquiry, he claimed that he was ignorant about the limit to carry foreign currency. As he did not produce documents, it was handed over to customs.