Portfolios allotted to GHMC officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the recent reshuffle of IAS officers, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday allotted portfolios to officials appointed to it, and also effected a few more postings and transfers.

Additional director of Municipal Administration and Urban Development N Ravi Kiran, is now the zonal commissioner of Serilingampally in place of Hari Chandana, who is now posted as Narayanpet district collector.

Additional commissioner of sanitation and transport Upender Reddy has been appointed LB Nagar zonal commissioner. Karimnagar special officer P Pravinya will be Khairatabad zonal commissioner replacing Musharaf Ali, who is now appointed as Collector of Nirmal district.

Bellampalli sub-collector Rahul Raj has been posted as additional commissioner for sanitation, waste management, entomology, veterinary wings of the GHMC. Warangal special officer Badhavath Santhosh was posted as additional commissioner of health, registration of births and deaths, Annapurna and Basti Dawakhanas. Priyanka Ala was posted as additional commissioner for revenue, legal & trade licence in place of Adwait Kumar Singh, who was posted as executive assistant to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Viswajit Kampati, the current head of enforcement, vigilance, disaster management and lake protection was given additional charge of transport and advertisement.