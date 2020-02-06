Renew trade licence by March 31 or pay penalty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All traders owning commercial establishments, who fail to renew their trade licences before March 31 will have to pay penalty.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, on Wednesday issued a circular directing all traders to renew their licence before the due date, or pay the fine. “In case, if the traders renew their licences after May 31 they would be levied 50 per cent penalty,” he said.

He requested all the traders to make online payment to renew their licence in any e-Seva Centers or Common Service Centers of the GHMC. Traders who have not obtained trade license so far were asked to apply for fresh license. Failure to do so would attract hefty penalties, he said.