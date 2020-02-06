SCB polls postponed by 6 months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) elections that were scheduled to taken place in February, 2020, have been postponed by six months, said the Defence Ministry in a notification on Wednesday.

The move came when an elected board member in December 2019 sent a letter to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) urging it to postpone the election.

Welcoming the move, SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna said, “In the last quarter due to the imposition of model code of conduct at the time of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the SCB could not take up a lot of development work due to inadequate funds. He added, “The extension of the tenure is a good opportunity for SCB SCB expedite the development work.”