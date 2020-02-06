Science for all

Home Cities Hyderabad

In CIS biology lab, they got to see UV spectrophotometry applied, as well as the differences in strctural and functional color. They also got a basic glimpse into bacterial cultures.

HYDERABAD: Vigyanotsav, the annual science fest conducted by JSC (Junior Science Club) University of Hyderabad (UoH) concluded recently. The event, designed to spread curiosity about science in schoolchildren and make science an accessible part of their daily lives, was quite a hit.

After the 16 participating schools completed the registration at College for Integrated Studies (CIS), the 170 students and their escort teachers, as well as the JSC Volunteers, headed to School of Life Sciences Seminar Hall for the inauguration. After that, the first distinguished lecture by Dr VVSS Srikanth titled “Wast’age’ to Us’age’” focussing on the burgeoning waste problems in the modern  and the various ways to tackle them. It raised many interesting questions amongst the children.

Next were the competitions consisting of quiz, JAM (Just A Minute) and creative writing. In the post-lunch session, the children moved on to lab visits namely CIS Biology lab, Central Instrumentation Laboratory, Beam Optics and Applications Lab, Soft Matter Lab, and Materials Lab.

In Materials lab, the children got to observe various apparatuses used to measure the strengths and hardness of materials, as well as furnaces used to test the properties of materials. It was interesting for them to look into the correlation of structure and properties thus explained. In the Beam Optics Lab, School of Physics, they observed various optical phenomena demonstrated including optical occurrences.
