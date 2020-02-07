375 nurses of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad go on strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The services at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences were affected as 375 nurses went on an indefinite strike from Thursday over non-payment of increased salaries.

Speaking to Express, Vijaya, head of the NIMS Nurses Association, said, "The salaries of contract nurses were increased in August last from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000 for those below five years of experience. For those with over five years of experience, the salary was increased to Rs 30,000."

However, they haven’t received the increased salary amount till date, the head of the association added.