720 spots in Hyderabad have non-motorable roads: Report

Based on a report by Ola Smart Mobility Institute, the GHMC has decided to rectify 50 per cent of these roads in one month.

Published: 07th February 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 720 points in the twin cities have non-motorable roads, according to a report submitted by the Ola Smart Mobility Institute to the GHMC. The GHMC is now adopting a new technology in assessing road quality involving Ola Smart Mobility Institute and initiate measures accordingly.

The institute has identified these stretches through specially installed sensors in about 1,200 Ola cabs that ply in the city. GHMC has decided to rectify 50 per cent of these roads in the next one month. For betterment of city roads, the Ola Institute has come forward to list all the non-motorable road points that they have identified to help the corporation rectify them in a phased manner.

Senior GHMC officials told Express that these advanced sensors are installed to the windscreens of the cabs and during the rides, the sensors detect the road conditions, including potholes, speed breakers, bumpy rides. Soon after the ride, the sensors disseminate information to the dashboard and send the same to the GHMC engineers as well.

These problematic points were identified in Gachibowli, JVR Park, Banjara Hills, Hitec City, Rethibowli, Serilingampally, Chandanagar and parts of Secunderabad.  With Comprehensive Road Maintenance programme (CRMP) under way, agencies involved in respective zones will also be involved. The institute which has fixed the sensors  in the cabs in April last year is regularly monitoring  condition of the roads.

