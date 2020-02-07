Cyberabad police arrest nine infant traffickers

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police busted a child trafficking racket by arresting nine persons, including four women. The accused, who were involved in selling infants to childless couples, worked as agents supplying egg donors and surrogacy mothers to clients in corporate hospitals.

Though they have been carrying out the illegal activity for a long time, it came to light after the arrest of two women who were caught trying to sell a child at Alwal ten days ago.

The police rescued two newborns from the possession of the gang and shifted them to care homes. Inquiries revealed that the kingpins of the racket - V Babu Reddy and V Gangadhar Reddy - were working as brokers for various corporate hospitals in the city.

They arranged for egg donors and surrogacy mothers for the clients to these hospitals on a commission basis. The hospitals paid them up to Rs 5,000 for arranging for egg donors, while they paid up to Rs 70,000 for getting surrogacy mothers. They were sent to remand.